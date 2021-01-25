Markstrom turned aside 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The netminder allowed one goal in each period, and that was enough to hand Markstrom his first regulation loss of the season. Overall he's looked very good to begin his Calgary tenure, posting a .928 save percentage through his first four starts after signing a big six-year contract as a free agent in the offseason.
