Markstrom allowed four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Edmonton.

Markstrom would settle down in the final two periods after allowing three goals in the opening frame, but he'd ultimately take the loss as the Flames couldn't overcome the early deficit in Sudnay's Heritage Classic. Markstrom's now lost five consecutive starts, as he falls to 1-5-1 with a .901 save percentage this season. The 33-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column in his next start, likely to come Wednesday at home against the Stars.