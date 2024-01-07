Markstrom made 39 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Calgary got out-shot 42-24 on the afternoon and there wasn't much Markstrom could do on any of the pucks that beat him, including Travis Konecny's game-winner on a shorthanded breakaway early in the third period. It's the first time Markstrom has faced more than 40 shots since the Predators fired 45 his way Nov. 22. The veteran netminder has started seven of eight games since returning from a fractured finger in mid-December, and over that stretch he's posted a dazzling 2.03 GAA and .935 save percentage but had to settle for a 4-3-0 record.