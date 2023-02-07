Markstrom allowed five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Markstrom allowed a pair of goals each to Filip Chytil and Mika Zibanejad in regulation before Alexis Lafreniere tallied the winner in overtime. Markstrom has been stuck in a slump since the beginning of January, falling to 0-3-2 with an .867 save percentage over his last six appearances. The 33-year-old netminder could cede more starting opportunities to Dan Vladar if he continues to struggle. Markstrom is now 13-13-6 with an .892 save percentage on the season.