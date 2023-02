Markstrom made 21 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Calgary gave the netminder a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Markstrom wilted in the final minutes of regulation before getting beaten by Tim Stutzle in OT. It's the third time in his last four starts Markstrom has given up at least four goals, and since the beginning of January he's gone 2-4-3 with a rough 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage.