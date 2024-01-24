Markstrom allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

After missing Calgary's last three games with a lower-body injury, Markstrom got off to a good start Tuesday, blanking St. Louis in the opening frame. However, he'd allow four goals over the final two periods, including three unanswered tallies, in the eventual 4-3 defeat. The 33-year-old Markstrom had won three straight games prior to his injury, posting a .939 save percentage in that span. Overall, he falls to 13-12-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 GAA this season.