Markstrom allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Markstrom settled down after falling behind 2-0 in the first period, allowing just one goal over the final two frames. However, the Flames couldn't climb out of the early hole, falling 3-2. Markstrom has started 13 of Calgary's last 14 contests, going 4-6-3 with an .890 save percentage in that span. The 33-year-old netminder falls to 19-20-10 with an .889 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA on the season.