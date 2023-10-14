Markstrom will get the road start Saturday against the Penguins, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Markstrom was solid in Calgary's opener, stopping 34 shots in a 5-3 win. The 33-year-old netminder will get the call again Saturday when the Flames visit the Penguins. Markstrom went 23-21-12 last season with an .892 save percentage.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in victory•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Starting preseason opener•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Steady in shootout loss•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding goal Monday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in shootout loss•