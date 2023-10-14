Markstrom will get the road start Saturday against the Penguins, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Markstrom was solid in Calgary's opener, stopping 34 shots in a 5-3 win. The 33-year-old netminder will get the call again Saturday when the Flames visit the Penguins. Markstrom went 23-21-12 last season with an .892 save percentage.