Markstrom made 35 saves and picked up an assist in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

The Isles didn't get on the scoreboard until early in the third period when Brock Nelson wired a wrist shot that beat a badly screened Markstrom. New York got a second goal at 17:28 after a scramble in front with the extra attacker on the ice. Markstrom has won four straight games and is 9-3-0 in his last 12 starts. The Flames go as he goes, and he's worked himself into a great rhythm.