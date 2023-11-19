Markstrom made 29 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
Markstrom had won three consecutive games before Saturday. He may have been the best Flames player on the ice, making several 10 bell saves that allowed his team to ultimately tie the game and force overtime. Overall, Markstrom has a 2.75 GAA and .903 save percentage.
