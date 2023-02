Markstrom turned aside 18 of 20 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Calgary established a 2-0 lead just 46 seconds into the contest, but Markstrom surrendered a goal in each of the second and third periods to tie the game. The Flames still won in overtime though, so Markstrom improved to 15-13-7 with a 2.90 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 games in 2022-23. The 33-year-old had a 1-3-3 record, 3.70 GAA and .869 save percentage over his previous eight outings.