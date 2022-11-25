Markstrom made 22 saves in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.

Washington collected a goal in each period on impressive individual efforts by the likes of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin to march to victory, while Calgary wasn't able to solve Darcy Kuemper at all in the opposite crease. Markstrom's big workload seems to be dragging him down this season, as he's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts and nine of his last 11, leaving him with a 3.03 GAA and .889 save percentage.