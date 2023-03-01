Markstrom allowed two goals on 15 shots in relief of Dan Vladar in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Markstrom didn't start after missing Monday's practice for the birth of his child. He was quickly pressed into duty after Vladar gave up two goals on five shots in the first period, with Markstrom taking over at the start of the second. The Flames were able to briefly take the lead in the third, which make Markstrom the goalie of record as he slipped to 15-15-8 on the year. He's also posted a lackluster 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 40 appearances. It doesn't get easier when the Flames host the Maple Leafs on Thursday, though it's unclear which goalie head coach Darryl Sutter will turn to for that contest.