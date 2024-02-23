Markstrom made 32 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins on Thursday.

In a closely contested game, Markstrom was the netminder that was able to make the extra save against the high-powered Bruins. He kicked aside all five power-play shots he faced and Boston could not get any of their four overtime shots by him as he finished with a .941 save percentage. In his past six starts, Markstrom has four wins, a .918 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. Although he has been strong as of late, Markstrom's inconsistency makes him a risky starting goalie in fantasy. However, his potential and the Flames' playoff push offer a glimmer of hope.