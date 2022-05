Markstrom will defend the blue paint on the road during Saturday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was sharp in Thursday's Game 2 against Dallas, stopping 21 of 22 shots, but he ultimately came away with his first loss of the postseason due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a rematch with the same Stars squad Saturday.