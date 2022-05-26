Markstrom will be back in net Thursday for Game 5 at home against Edmonton, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has struggled so far against Edmonton, having allowed 19 goals on 127 shots in the series, equating to a sub-par .850 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will look to bounce back Thursday as the Flames try to avoid elimination in Game 5.