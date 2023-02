Markstrom will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom struggled in his last start Monday against the Rangers, allowing five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. He'll try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a Sabres squad that's 11-3-2 at home this year.