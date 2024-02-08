Markstrom will patrol the visiting crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Markstrom has been spectacular in his last two starts, giving up only one goal on 54 shots in wins over Chicago and Boston. Markstrom is 15-13-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage, He has bounced back nicely from last season's disaster, as he had an .892 save percentage. Markstrom with face the Devils, who get Jack Hughes (upper body) and Tyler Toffoli (illness) back in their lineup.