Markstrom will be between the pipes at home versus Toronto on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has found wins hard to come by of late, going 2-5-4 in his last 11 contests with a 3.38 GAA and .869 save percentage. A matchup with a Leafs offense that is scoring 3.43 goals per game probably isn't the best thing for the struggling backstop. At this point, Markstrom almost certainly won't get over the 30-win mark as he did last season but should still be able to reach 20 victories for the sixth straight campaign.