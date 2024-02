Markstrom will be between the pipes on the road versus the Rangers on Monday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.50 GAA and .954 save percentage, including a 32-save victory over the Blackhawks on Jan. 27. The veteran netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, especially as he makes his seventh consecutive appearance in the crease.