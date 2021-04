Markstrom will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has hit a skid, losing his last four starts with a 3.10 GAA and an .895 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old Swede will be tasked with slowing down a well-rested Oilers team that suffered a 4-0 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.