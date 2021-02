Markstrom will be between the pipes at home versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has managed to secure wins in two of his last three contests despite posting a 3.26 GAA and .884 save percentage. The Jets are already scoring at a 3.55 goals per game rate and will finally get to see new addition Pierre-Luc Dubois in action Tuesday, which could set Markstrom up for another rough night after giving up four goals on 32 shots to Winnipeg on Saturday.