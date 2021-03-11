Markstrom will start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Oilers and the Senators while posting an unsightly 2.91 GAA and .891 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.50 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
