Markstrom will defend the home crease on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had the best season of his NHL career in 2021-22, going 37-15-8 with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage as he also led the NHL with nine shutouts. The 32-year-old should get the Opening Night start at home Oct. 13 when they face Colorado.