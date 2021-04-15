Markstrom turned aside 26 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

Markstrom cruised to his third consecutive victory, allowing only a Brett Kulak breakaway goal midway through the second period. Markstrom has allowed just three goals with a .957 save percentage over his last three starts and will be seeking his first four-game winning streak of the year in his next outing, which is likely to come in Friday's rematch with Montreal.