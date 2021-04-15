Markstrom turned aside 26 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.
Markstrom cruised to his third consecutive victory, allowing only a Brett Kulak breakaway goal midway through the second period. Markstrom has allowed just three goals with a .957 save percentage over his last three starts and will be seeking his first four-game winning streak of the year in his next outing, which is likely to come in Friday's rematch with Montreal.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Earns second win in a row•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Maple Leafs•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Records shutout over Oilers•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Looking to snap skid Saturday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Skid continues Monday•