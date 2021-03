Markstrom surrendered seven goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom had kept it relatively close through two periods, but the Oilers ran away with the game early in the third. The 31-year-old goalie dropped to 11-8-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage in his worst game of the year. The Flames have a back-to-back in Toronto on Friday and Saturday -- expect Markstrom and David Rittich to split the starts for the upcoming two-game set.