Markstrom gave up three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

It was a shaky start for Markstrom as he allowed a goal on only the second shot of the game just 48 seconds into the first period. It was his first appearance since March 9 due to a lower-body injury, so there may have been some rust. The Canucks scored a goal in each of the next two periods, including one on the power play, and the Flames could not mount a comeback late in the third with Markstrom on the bench. Dustin Wolf held down the fort while Markstrom was absent and could see more action down the stretch.