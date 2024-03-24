Markstrom gave up three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

It was a shaky start for Markstrom as he allowed a goal on only the second shot of the game just 48 seconds into the first period. The Canucks scored a goal in each of the next two periods - including one on the power play - and the Flames could not mount a comeback late in the third with Markstrom on the bench. This was Markstrom's first start since March 9 as backup Dustin Wolf has been holding down the fort while he was absent due to an upper body injury. Keep an eye out for who will get the majority of starts down the final stretch of games for Calgary.