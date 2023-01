Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots Tuesday, losing a 3-2 contest to the Jets.

The third star of Tuesday's game, Markstrom had a good performance but was unable to outduel Connor Hellebuyck in a tight game. Markstrom is coming off a solid month of December, posting a 2.39 GAA and .906 save percentage in 10 games. Friday versus the Islanders could be the next time Markstrom is between the pipes.