Markstrom will defend the road goal Tuesday versus the Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom picked up a narrow win in Dallas on Monday, stopping 29 of 33 shots. He also tended the twine Saturday when the Flames were shut out 3-0 by the Wild, but he'll get a chance for revenge on the road. Markstrom has won just three of his last 10 outings, so he's a bit of a risky fantasy option at this stage of the season.