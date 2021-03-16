Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Markstrom picked up his second win in four tries against the Oilers this season. He played well enough and got sufficient support in a game that never saw the Flames playing from behind. Markstrom improved to 11-7-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 20 games. The Swede could get another look at the Oilers on Wednesday.
