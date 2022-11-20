Markstrom allowed four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

While it was another middling goaltending performance for Markstrom, he matched Spencer Knight shot-for-shot in the contest. Despite 14 goals allowed in his last four games, Markstrom has picked up three wins in that span. The Swede is up to 7-4-2 on the year with a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 14 starts. He's started four games in a row, and five straight would match his season high if he gets the nod Monday in Philadelphia. Given the Flyers' recent struggles, head coach Darryl Sutter might think that matchup is a good one to give to backup Dan Vladar.