Markstrom stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The Flames fell behind three times in the game, but a third-period rally made a winner out of Markstrom. He's picked up five wins in eight starts since returning from a broken finger, though he has given up at least three goals in three of his last four outings. The veteran netminder is at 11-11-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 24 starts this season. The Flames' next game is on the road at Arizona on Thursday.