Markstrom will start in the home crease Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has been excellent to being his tenure in Calgary, posting a .935 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record through three games. Both of the offenses he has faced are in the top-10 of scoring thus far. The Maple Leafs aren't far from that category, as they rank 13th with 3.17 goals per game through six contests.