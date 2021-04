Markstrom will get the starting nod for Friday's home contest against the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will make his seventh straight start for Calgary on Friday, going 3-3-0 with a 2.18 GAA over his previous six outings. The 31-year-old is sporting a 2.80 GAA and .902 save percentage in his 33 appearances this season. However, he's dominated Canadiens with a 4-1-0 record while allowing just five goals in 127 shots during their season series.