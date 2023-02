Markstrom will face the Rangers on the road Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Markstrom is stuck in an 0-3-1 skid while registering an .872 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 33-year-old has been disappointing all season with a 2.86 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 33 contests. Markstrom hasn't won a road game since Dec. 23 in Anaheim.