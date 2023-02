Markstrom will get the starting nod in Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After going 0-3-2 with a 3.99 GAA over his previous six outings, Markstrom snapped the skid with a 21-save win over Buffalo on Saturday. The 33-year-old netminder has produced a disappointing 14-13-6 record with an .892 save percentage across 35 outings. Markstrom has not won two straight games since Dec. 20 and 23.