Markstrom will patrol the crease for Monday's home matchup with the Canadiens.

Markstrom has gone seven straight games allowing three or fewer goals, posting a 1.72 GAA and .925 save percentage in the process. He's faced Montreal four times during that span, going 3-1-0 while allowing seven goals on 99 shots. Still, the 31-year-old is sporting a .903 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 35 appearances on the year.