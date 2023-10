Markstrom will get the starting nod for Sunday's Heritage Classic against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Since winning his season debut, Markstrom has gone 0-4-1 over his last five outings. However, he's produced a respectable 2.61 GAA and .902 save percentage during that span. The 33-year-old has allowed three or fewer goals in four straight outings. Markstrom went 0-2-0 while allowing five goals on 48 shots in two appearances against the Oilers last season.