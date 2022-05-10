Markstrom will get the starting nod for Game 4 in Dallas on Monday, per the NHL's media site.
Markstrom has lost two straight as the Flames have fallen in a 2-1 hole against the Stars this series. However, he's allowed just four total goals on 69 shots through three postseason appearances. His last road win was April 18 against Chicago.
