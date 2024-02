Markstrom will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Islanders, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Markstrom has stopped 90 of 94 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has earned a 16-13-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 31 appearances this season. New York is tied for 18th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.