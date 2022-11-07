Markstrom will guard the road crease Monday against the Islanders, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom will look to put an end to his three-game winless skid, which has seen him allow 10 goals on 92 shots for an .891 save percentage. He has gone 4-2-1 on the season with a 2.84 GAA and a .900 save percentage in eight games played.