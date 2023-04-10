Markstrom will patrol the home crease Monday against Nashville, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver. He has a 23-21-11 record this season with a 2.94 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 58 appearances. Markstrom has lost his previous two outings against Nashville this year despite making 55 saves on 60 shots. The Predators rank 28th in the league this campaign with 2.71 goals per game.