Markstrom will start Monday at home in preseason action against Seattle,Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This will be Markstrom's second start of the preseason. He stopped all 12 shots he faced in two periods of work against Edmonton last Wednesday.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Making preseason debut•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Can't shake skid•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Better but not good enough in loss•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Pulled after ugly middle frame•