Markstrom will defend the road goal Tuesday against Arizona, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 30-save performance in Sunday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. He has a posted a record of 18-18-8 this season with a 2.83 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Coyotes rank 27th in the league this campaign with 2.76 goals per game.