Markstrom will guard the home net Tuesday against Los Angeles, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 28-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. He has a 20-20-10 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 52 games played. Markstrom has gone 1-1-0 versus the Kings this year, having allowed 11 goals on 55 shots. Los Angeles sits fifth in the league this campaign with 3.45 goals per game.