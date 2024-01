Markstrom will protect the home net Tuesday versus St. Louis, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will return to the crease after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. He has a 13-11-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 26 appearances. The Blues rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.80 goals per contest.