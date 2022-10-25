Markstom will start Tuesday's home game against Pittsburgh, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom is coming off a 25-save performance in last Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina. He has won three of his four starts this campaign. Pittsburgh will look to rebound following a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Monday night.
