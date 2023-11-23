Markstrom will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Predators, Brendan Parker of Flames TV reports.
Markstrom has won three of his last four outings, allowing nine goals over that span. The Predators are averaging 3.06 goals per game this season, ranking 20th in the league, making this a solid matchup for the Swede.
