Markstrom is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Markstrom has won his last three starts while surrendering just five goals on 75 shots (.933 save percentage). It's been a nice change of pace for the 33-year-old goaltender, who overall has a 4-6-1 record, 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage in 11 outings this year. The Islanders rank 30th offensively with 2.44 goals per game in 2023-24.